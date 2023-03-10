Sports

WPL 2023, RCB vs UP Warriorz: Mandhana elects to bat

WPL 2023, RCB vs UP Warriorz: Mandhana elects to bat

Written by Rajdeep Saha Mar 10, 2023, 07:02 pm 2 min read

Match number eight of the Women's Premier League 2023 season sees Royal Challengers Bangalore face UP Warriorz at the Brabourne Stadium on Friday. RCB occupy the bottom place in the five-team table, having lost three successive games. The Warriorz are placed third with one win from two games. The news from the stadium is that Smriti Mandhana has won the toss and will bat.

RCB Women squad

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Poonam Khemnar, Shreyanka Patil, Megan Schutt, Renuka Thakur Singh, Preeti Bose, Disha Kasat, Erin Burns, Komal Zanzad, Indrani Roy, Sahana Pawar, Asha Shobana, Dane van Niekerk

Warriorz squad

UP Warriorz Squad: Alyssa Healy (wk/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Grace Harris, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri

Here are the two teams

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Erin Burns, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Sahana Pawar, Komal Zanzad, Renuka Thakur Singh UP Warriorz (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy (wk/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad