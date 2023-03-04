Sports

Saika Ishaque takes first four-fer of Women's Premier League

Written by Parth Dhall Mar 04, 2023

Ishaque took four wickets for 11 runs in 3.1 overs (Source: Twitter/@wplt20)

Mumbai Indians recorded a 143-run win over Gujarat Giants in the first game of the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) edition in Mumbai. The Mumbai-based franchise successfully defended 207/5 with a concerted bowling effort. Saika Ishaque did the damage by taking four wickets. She recorded the first-ever four-wicket haul of the tournament. Meanwhile, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur laid the foundation for MI's win.

The pick of MI's bowlers

Left-arm spinner Ishaque was the pick of MI's bowlers as GT were restricted to 64/9. She took four wickets for 11 runs in 3.1 overs, including a maiden. Ishaque dismissed Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Mansi Joshi, and Monica Patel. Nat Sciver-Brunt and Kerr took two wickets apiece as well. Meanwhile, pace spearhead Issy Wong chipped in with a solitary wicket.

Two GG batters with double-digit scores

Dayalan Hemalatha and Monica Patel were the only GG batters to have scored in double figures. Hemalatha nearly touched the 30-run mark (29*), while Patel amassed 10. Notably, two of the top five GG batters departed without scoring. GG skipper Beth Mooney retired hurt (0).

A look at the match's summary

MI were off to a defiant start after GG elected to field. Although MI lost Yastika Bhatia in the third over, Nat Sciver-Brunt and Matthews powered them in the Powerplay. Harmanpreet added an 89-run stand with Kerr after MI were reduced to 77/3 at one stage. Nat, Ishaque, and Kerr didn't let the Gujarat batters settle. GG were restricted to 64/9 (15.1).