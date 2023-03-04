Sports

WPL 2023, Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Giants: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Mar 04, 2023, 11:11 pm 2 min read

Mumbai Indians Women won by 143 runs (Source: Twitter/@wplt20)

Mumbai Indians recorded a one-sided win over Gujarat Giants in the first game of the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) edition in Mumbai. The Mumbai-based franchise successfully defended 207/5 with a concerted bowling effort. Saika Ishaque took four wickets. An incredible knock by skipper Harmanpreet Kaur laid the foundation for MI's win. Hayley Matthews (47) and Amelia Kerr (45*) also shone with the bat.

A look at the match's summary

MI were off to a defiant start after GG elected to field. Although MI lost Yastika Bhatia in the third over, Nat and Matthews powered them in the Powerplay. Harmanpreet added an 89-run stand with Kerr after MI were reduced to 77/3 at one stage. Nat, Ishaque, and Kerr didn't let the Gujarat batters settle. GG were restricted to 64/9 (15.1).

First half-century of WPL

Harmanpreet truly played a captain's knock. She scored the first-ever half-century of the Women's Premier League. The MI captain raced to her fifty in the 16th over off just 22 balls. Harmanpreet kept the scoreboard ticking by smashing resounding boundaries. The right-handed batter finished with a strike rate of 216.67, having slammed 65 off 30 balls (14 fours).

A frutiful stand between Harmanpreet and Kerr

Harmanpreet added an 89-run stand with Kerr, who finished with an unbeaten 30. Notably, MI were reduced to 77/3 at one stage. However, Harmanpreet and Kerr paired up to propel MI past 170. The latter did not allow things to slow down after Kaur's departure.

Three wickets for Ishaque

Left-arm spinner Ishaque was the pick of MI's bowlers in the match. She took four wickets for 11 runs in 3.1 overs, including a maiden. Nat Sciver-Brunt and Kerr took two wickets apiece as well. Meanwhile, pace spearhead Issy Wong chipped in with a solitary wicket. Skipper Harmanpreet also used Matthews toward the match's end.

Only two batters with double-digit scores

Dayalan Hemalatha and Monica Patel were the only GG batters to have scored in double figures. Hemalatha nearly touched the 30-run mark (29*), while Patel amassed 10. Notably, two of the top five GG batters departed without scoring. GG skipper Beth Mooney retired hurt (0).