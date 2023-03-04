Sports

Daniil Medvedev wins 3rd successive ATP Tour honor: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Mar 04, 2023, 10:45 pm 2 min read

Medvedev clinched his 18th tour-level title Source: Twitter/@atptour)

Russian tennis ace Daniil Medvedev sealed his third successive ATP Tour honor by beating Andrey Rublev in the 2023 Dubai Tennis Championships final. Medvedev, who won the title in Rotterdam and Qatar before this, continued his sublime form. Overall, Medvedev clinched his 18th tour-level title. 3rd seed Medvedev prevailed 6-2, 6-2 versus Rublev. Here are the details.

Key stats from the match

Medvedev served nine aces compared to Rublev's three. Both players committed one double fault each. Medvedev claimed an 83% win on the first serve and 80% on the second. He converted 4/7 break points.

Key numbers for Medvedev

As per ATP, having claimed trophies in Rotterdam and Doha in February, Medvedev is the third player to win three titles in as many weeks since 2021, joining Casper Ruud (July 2021) and Felix Auger-Aliassime (October 2022). Medvedev has now improved to 5-2 in his ATP H2H series against the 25-year-old Rublev. In 2023, Medvedev has a 19-2 win-loss record (highest).

Medvedev's journey in the tourney

Medvedev started the tournament well, beating Matteo Arnaldi 6-4, 6-2. He overcame Alexander Bublik next in a 6-4, 6-2 contest. Medvedev ended Borna Coric's journey, claiming a solid 6-3, 6-2 win. In the semis, the Russian star ended Novak Djokovic's run in 2023 by beating the 22-time Grand Slam winner. Medvedev won the match 6-4, 6-4. And now, he has defeated Rublev.