Chelsea overcome Leeds; Arsenal earn dramatic win: Key stats

Mar 04, 2023

Chelsea ended a winless run of six games across competitions (Source: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

Chelsea ended a winless run of six games across competitions, beating Leeds United 1-0 in the Premier League 2022-23 season on Saturday. Wesley Fofana's 53rd-minute goal was enough as the win eased a lot of pressure on manager Graham Potter. League leaders Arsenal saw Reiss Nelson scored in the 97th minute as they earned a 3-2 win over Bournemouth. Here's more.

A look at the points table

Arsenal remain top of the PL 2022-23 standings. Mikel Arteta's men have 63 points from 26 games (W20 D3 L3). Chelsea have raced to 34 points from 25 games this season and are 10th. Leeds are 17th, suffering their 13th loss of the season. Meanwhile, Bournemouth are 18th with 21 points from 25 games.

Arsenal win 3-2

Bournemouth had taken the lead after just 9.11 seconds through Philip Billing. Bournemouth then went 2-0 up via a Marco Senesi header. However, Arsenal drew level with goals by Thomas Partey and Ben White. In the 97th minute, Nelson struck from 25 yards to make it 3-2 and hand Arsenal a crucial win.

Billing slams second-quickest goal in Premier League history

As per Opta, Billing's goal was the second-quickest in Premier League history. Shane Long, who scored for Southampton after 7.69 seconds at Watford in April 2019, holds the record for the quickest goal.

Key records for Chelsea and Arsenal

Chelsea picked up their second win in 12 games in 2023 across competitions (D4 L6). It's also their first in seven matches (D3 L3) since beating Crystal Palace 1-0 in January. As per Opta, Arsenal have won a Premier League game in which they trailed by 2+ goals for the first time since February 2012 versus Tottenham (5-2).

Crunch numbers for Arsenal

As per Squawka, Arsenal had 77 touches inside the opposition box against Bournemouth, the most by any side in a PL game since Man City (87 vs Norwich, July 2020. Arsenal recorded 31 shots - their highest since December 2017 (33 versus Manchester United).