Rohit Sharma set to complete 17,000 international runs: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Mar 04, 2023, 10:01 pm

Rohit is India's seventh highest run-getter in international cricket (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

A massive milestone is awaiting Rohit Sharma as India gear up to meet Australia in the fourth and final Test of the series. He needs just 21 runs to become the seventh Indian and 28th player overall to complete 17,000 runs in international cricket. The Indian skipper has been among the runs lately and would like to shine in the final game. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Rohit has been a prolific run-getter for India over the years and his records across formats are the testimony of the same.

He is also now India's all-format skipper, having taken over the reins from Virat Kohli last year.

Notably, Rohit was primarily a middle-order batter in the first few years of his international career.

His fortunes changed after becoming an opener in 2013.

Rohit set to join elite list

Rohit currently owns 16,979 runs in 437 international appearances. Among Indians, Sachin Tendulkar (34,357), Virat Kohli (25,047), Rahul Dravid (24,208), Sourav Ganguly (18,575), MS Dhoni (17,266) and Virender Sehwag (17,253) are the ones ahead of Rohit in terms of international runs.

How has he fared in Tests?

In a career spanning over a decade, Rohit has played just 48 Tests. He has racked up 3,344 runs at an impressive average of 45.80. The tally includes nine centuries and 14 half-centuries. He owns six Test tons as an opener. Notably, the only century in the ongoing series belongs to Rohit as he smashed a match-winning 120 in the opener.

A look at his ODI numbers

In ODI cricket, Rohit currently owns 9,782 from 241 ODIs at an average of 48.91. His tally of 30 ODI tons is only third to compatriots Kohli (45) and Tendulkar (49). The veteran opener has also smashed 48 half-centuries in the format. Notably, he has racked up as many as three double-tons in ODIs. No other batter boasts multiple double-centuries in the format.

His numbers in T20I cricket

Coming to his stats in T20Is, he is the second-highest run-getter in the format. He has slammed 3,853 runs from 148 matches at an average of 31.32 (50s: 29). Only Kohli (4,008) has garnered more runs in T20Is. The 35-year-old has a healthy strike rate of 139.24 in the format. His tally of four T20I tons is the highest for any player.

500 sixes in international cricket

Rohit Sharma is one of the only two batters with 500 or more sixes in international cricket. While the Indian batter has clobbered 523 sixes so far at the highest level, West Indies' Chris Gayle (553) is only one ahead of him in this regard.

Stakes are high in the final game

India, who are 2-1 up in the series, need a win in the final game to officially secure a place in the ICC World Test Championship final. If India could not clinch the final Test, they would be dependent upon the result of the New Zealand versus Sri Lanka series. The high-voltage contest will get underway on March 9 in Ahmedabad.