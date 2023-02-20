Sports

KL Rahul vs Shubman Gill: Decoding their stats in Tests

KL Rahul vs Shubman Gill: Decoding their stats in Tests

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Feb 20, 2023, 11:32 am 3 min read

KL Rahul's place in India's Test XI is under threat following his failures in the first two games against Australia. His scores in the ongoing series read: 17 (41), 1 (3), and 20 (71). Notably, the batter has been removed as India's vice-captain for the final two Tests. Hence, many reckon Shubman Gill would replace him in the XI. Here we compare their stats.

Why does this story matter?

Rahul hasn't done justice to his skills and talent in the format.

While he continues to excel in limited-overs cricket, he has been highly inconsistent in the longest format.

Meanwhile, Gill, who has been on a roll in white-ball cricket lately, warmed the benches in the first two Tests.

He slammed a ton in his second-last outing in the Test format.

Comparing their numbers in Tests

Rahul made his Test debut in 2014. He has since amassed 2,642 runs across 47 matches at an average of 33.44. He owns seven tons and 13 half-centuries (HS: 199 vs England). Gill, who debuted in late 2020, has accumulated 736 runs in 13 games at 32. He has so far smoked four fifties and a ton in the whites (HS: 110 vs Bangladesh).

Home and away numbers

At home, Rahul has tallied 923 runs at 40.13. Meanwhile, he has scored 1,719 runs in away venues at 30.69. Gill owns 263 runs at 26.30 and 473 runs at 36.38 in home and away Tests, respectively.

Decoding Rahul's poor run in Tests

Rahul's last Test ton was against South Africa in the Boxing Day Test in Centurion in 2021. He notched a match-winning 123 off 260 deliveries. He followed it up with 23 in the second innings. Rahul hasn't scored a hundred in his last 12 Test innings. Post the Centurion Test, he has accumulated 175 runs in 11 Test innings at 15.90 (50s: 1).

How they have fared in First-Class cricket?

Rahul's First-Class numbers are much better as he owns 6,539 runs in 90 matches at 44.18. He owns 17 tons and 31 fifties. His highest score in the format reads 337. Gill has also been sensational in First-Class cricket, scoring 3,278 runs in 40 games at 52.87. The tally includes nine tons and 16 fifties. 268 reads his highest score.

Rahul owns a distinguishable feat

Rahul is the only Indian batter with seven successive fifty-plus scores in Tests. It started with a gritty 90 versus Australia in Bengaluru in March 2017. His next six scores read 51, 67, 60, 51*, 57, and 85. Overall, Rahul is only the sixth batter to own this feat besides Everton Weekes, Andy Flower, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Kumar Sangakkara, and Chris Rogers.

Gill's golden run in white-ball cricket

As mentioned, Gill has been on a roll in white-ball cricket lately. He owns four tons and a fifty in his last nine international outings. His ODI average of 73.76 is the highest among batters with at least 1,000 runs in the format. Last month, he struck an ODI double-ton and a T20I century versus New Zealand.

Should Rahul be given a lengthy run?

Rahul will be given all the backing, as confirmed by Team India head coach Rahul Dravid post the Delhi Test. "This is just a phase, he has been one of our most successful overseas openers. He's got hundreds in South Africa and England, we'll continue to back him," said Dravid. The third Test will be held in Indore and commences on March 1.

India lead the 2023 Border-Gavaskar series 2-0

India beat Australia by six wickets in the second Test to take a 2-0 lead in the fourth-match series and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Notably, India have won each of the last three Test series against Australia with a 2-1 scoreline. Australia last won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at home in 2014-15 (2-0).