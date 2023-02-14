Entertainment

Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic: All about their Udaipur Valentine's Day wedding

Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic: All about their Udaipur Valentine's Day wedding

Written by Divya Bhonsale Feb 14, 2023, 01:51 pm 2 min read

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic had registered their marriage in 2020

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya is all set to re-marry his wife-actor Natasa Stankovic in Rajasthan. After a court marriage in the year 2020, the couple is headed for a traditional nuptial on Tuesday (February 14), on the occasion of Valentine's Day. They arrived in Udaipur on Monday along with their two-year-old son Agastya Pandya. The wedding celebrations will be attended by families and friends.

Couple to tie the knot at Raffles Udaipur

According to reports, Pandya and Stankovic's traditional wedding will be held at the hotel Raffles Udaipur. The property is spread over 21 acres. It's situated away from the hustle-bustle of the city, offering a spectacular view of the Aravalli Range and the Udai Sagar Lake. Per reports, their pre-wedding festivities were held on Monday whereas the traditional Hindu wedding will be held on Tuesday.

A two-day grand affair in Udaipur

Per media reports, the pre-wedding festivities for Pandya and Stankovic had begun on Monday evening itself. The celebrations kicked off with the mehendi ceremony. The festivities are slated to take place on Monday and Tuesday at the resort. If reports are to be believed, the haldi and sangeet ceremonies for the two will be held on Tuesday, followed by their wedding.

Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan arrived for the celebrations

Apart from the couple and their son, Pandya's elder brother and cricketer, Krunal Pandya was also seen heading from the Mumbai airport on Monday with his wife Pankhuri Sharma, and their son Kavir. Among other guests who will be attending the wedding festivities is cricketer Ishan Kishan. Former India captain Virat Kohli and his actor-wife Anushka Sharma were also seen at the Mumbai airport.

Everything to know about their court marriage

After dating for a while, Pandya got engaged to Stankovic in January 2020. The couple took to social media to announce their engagement. Following this, they held a low-key wedding at their residence in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, Almost three years after their big day, the two are finally getting married as per Hindu customs and traditions.