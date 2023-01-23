Sports

Australian Open: Novak Djokovic beats De Minaur, reaches quarter-finals

Australian Open: Novak Djokovic beats De Minaur, reaches quarter-finals

Written by Parth Dhall Jan 23, 2023, 06:45 pm 3 min read

Djokovic won 6-2, 6-1, 6-2 after two hours and seven minutes (Source: Twitter/@AusOpen)

Serbian ace Novak Djokovic reached the quarter-final of the 2023 Australian Open after beating Alex de Minaur on Monday. The former world number one claimed a comfortable 6-2, 6-1, 6-2 after two hours and seven minutes. Djokovic has now won 25 consecutive matches at the Australian Open, having equaled his longest streak of victories at this Grand Slam. Here are the key stats.

Key stats from the match

Djokovic won a total of 91 points and 26 winners in the match. The Serbian fired as many as four aces in the match, with his opponent settling with three. Djokovic recorded a win percentage of 75 and 67 on his first and second serve, respectively. Meanwhile, De Minaur smashed the match's fastest serve (205 KPH).

25 consecutive wins at Australian Open

Djokovic is unbeaten at the Australian Open since January 2018. He lost to Hyeon Chung in the last 16 clash in that edition. Djokovic has equaled his record of winning 25 consecutive matches at the Australian Open, the longest streak of wins at this major. His previous streak commenced in 2011 and ended when he lost the quarter-finals in 2014.

38 consecutive wins in Australia

Earlier this month, Djokovic won the Adelaide International 1 after beating Sebastian Korda in the final. Djokovic won his second title in Adelaide after sealing the tournament back in 2007. Djokovic is now tied with Rafael Nadal for the fourth-most men's singles titles in the Open Era (92). The Serbian has now won 36 consecutive matches in Australia.

Djokovic eys his 10th AO title

Djokovic could become the only man with 10 titles at the Australian Open. So far, he has three more titles than Roy Emerson and Roger Federer (6 each). He could just be the second man after Nadal with 10 or more titles at a major. Overall (men or women), Djokovic is only behind Margaret Court, who owns 11 titles at the Australian Open.

Djokovic seems invincible

Djokovic dropped just five games against De Minaur. As per Opta, this is the fewest he has lost at an Australian Open match since the 2019 edition. Djokovic dropped just four games against Lucas Pouille in the semi-finals of the 2019 Australian Open.

Djokovic to face Andrey Rublev

Djokovic will next take on Andrey Rublev, who beat Danish sensation Holger Rune 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(9). Notably, Rublev will mark his seventh career Grand Slam quarter-final appearance. The Serbian has a 2-1 lead over Rublev in the ATP head-to-head series. Each of Djokovic's two wins came at the ATP Finals (2022 and 2021). Rublev defeated Djokovic in the Belgrade final last year.

A look at other key results (men's singles)

Tommy Paul beat Roberto Bautista Agut 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 to reach the last eight of a major for the first time. Paul will next face Ben Shelton, who overcame countryman JJ Wolf 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-7(4), 7-6(4), 6-2 to make the quarter-finals. This will be the first time since 2000 that three American men have reached the last eight in Melbourne (Sebastian Korda too).