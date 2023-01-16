Sports

Australian Open 2023, Iga Swiatek advances to second round: Stats

Written by V Shashank Jan 16, 2023, 06:51 pm 2 min read

Iga Swiatek seeks her maiden Australian Open title (Source: Twitter/@WTA)

World number one Iga Swiatek overcame Germany's Jule Niemeier to reach the second round of women's singles at the Australian Open. The Pole clinched a 6-4, 7-5 win in what was their second WTA head-to-head match. Swiatek sealed her fourth singles win of 2023. The three-time Grand Slam winner will be up against Columbia's Camila Osorio, who beat Hungarian Panna Udvardy 6-4, 6-1.

Key stats from the match

Swiatek didn't fire a single ace and conceded three double faults in the match. The 11-time WTA titlist, however, converted three of her five break points. She enjoyed a win percentage of 76 and 59 on her first and second serves, respectively. Swiatek collected 81 points to Niemeier's 68, thereby snatching a hard-fought win.

Here's the head-to-head record

Swiatek now enjoys a perfect 2-0 record in her WTA head-to-head encounters against Niemeier. The duo first met in the R16 of the 2022 US Open, with the former winning in three sets. Notably, Swiatek ended up winning the tournament. It was also her first US Open title.

Swiatek attains these records

As per WTA, Swiatek has a 19-match win streak at the Grand Slams when she wins the first set. As per Opta, she has won the first round in a Grand Slam tournament in 15 of her previous 16 appearances (including the Australian Open 2023). She only lost in R1 at 2019 Wimbledon against Swiss Viktorija Golubic.

How has Swiatek fared in 2023?

Swiatek currently has a 4-1 win-loss record in 2023. Playing for Poland, Swiatek started the season with three successive wins in the inaugural edition of the United Cup, beating Belinda Bencic, Yulia Putintseva, and Martina Trevisan. Her streak came to an end against Jessica Pegula of USA in the semi-finals. Up next, the 21-year-old faces world number 84 Osorio in their maiden WTA head-to-head.

Swiatek had a commanding run in 2022

Swiatek claimed eight titles in 2022, including wins at French Open and US Open. The Polish sensation finished 2022 with a record of 67-9. She became the first-ever player to win the first three WTA 1000 events of a season (Italian Open, Miami Open, and Indian Wells). She was also the first woman with two Slams in a season since Angelique Kerber in 2016.