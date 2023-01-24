Sports

Australian Open 2023, Elena Rybakina reaches semi-finals: Key stats

22nd seed Rybakina has reached her maiden AO semis (Source: Twitter/@AustralianOpen)

Reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina eased past Jelena Ostapenko to reach the last four of the Australian Open 2023. Rybakina claimed a superb win, beating number 17 seed Ostapenko 6-2, 6-4 in a high-octane clash at the Rod Laver arena. 22nd seed Rybakina has reached her maiden AO semis and is vying for her 2nd Grand Slam crown. Here are the stats.

Presenting the key match stats

Rybakina doled out an impressive 11 aces versus Ostapenko as the latter managed just one ace. Rybakina committed three double faults compared to her opponent's one. Rybakina clocked 74% and 59% wins on the first and second serve respectively. She converted 4/6 break points.

Key numbers for the impressive Rybakina

Rybakina now has a 9-3 win-loss record at the Australian Open. She has reached her second semi-final at Grand Slams, winning the 2022 Wimbledon crown. Overall, she now has a 29-12 win-loss record at Slam events. In terms of the H2H record, Rybakina now owns a 1-2 record over Ostapenko in what was their 3rd meeting.

Feeling good on the court, says Rybakina

"I think of course I got all the experience at Wimbledon, and it's helping me now this time here in Australia and I know what to expect," Rybakina said. "Feeling good on the court and just really enjoying every match I'm playing here."