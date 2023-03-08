Sports

ICC Test Rankings: Ashwin and Anderson share top spot

Written by Rajdeep Saha Mar 08, 2023

India's Ravichandran Ashwin and England pacer James Anderson share the top spot in the latest ICC Test Rankings for Bowlers. Ashwin dropped six rating points after picking up four wickets during the third Test of India's ongoing series against Australia. Anderson is now tied with the senior off-spinner on a total of 859 rating points. Meanwhile, Pat Cummins is placed third.

A look at the top four bowlers as Rabada gains

Ashwin and Anderson are both on 859 points as mentioned above. Cummins, who missed the last two matches versus India, has seen a drop in his points (849). South African pacer Kagiso Rabada has jumped to fourth with 807 rating points. He collected eight wickets in the Proteas' 87-run victory over the West Indies during the first Test at Centurion.

Lyon breaks into the top 10

Aussie spinner Nathan Lyon, who claimed a match-winning eight-fer in the Indore Test, has broken into the top 10. He has now improved five places to ninth overall following his match-winning 11-wicket haul in the third Test against India. Lyon has 769 rating points. Meanwhile, Shaheen Afridi has displaced the injured Jasprit Bumrah at fifth.

Test Rankings: What about the batters?

As per ICC, the only change inside the top 10 for Test batters sees Australian cricket team opener Usman Khawaja move up two places to ninth overall, South Africa's Aiden Markram, who excelled versus WI, has moved up 21 places to 33rd. West Indies middle-order batter Jermaine Blackwood gained 12 spots to be placed 35.