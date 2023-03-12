Sports

WPL 2023: Alyssa Healy smashes her 2nd successive fifty

Written by Rajdeep Saha Mar 12, 2023, 09:13 pm 1 min read

UP Warriorz opener Healy hammered a 58-run knock (Source: Twitter/@wplt20)

Alyssa Healy smashed her second successive fifty in the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 season on Sunday. UP Warriorz opener Healy hammered a 58-run knock against an in-form Mumbai Indians. She shared a solid 82-run stand for the third wicket alongside fellow half-centurion Tahlia McGrath. Healy had earlier smashed a match-winning 96* versus RCB Women on March 10.

Healy is averaging over 60 in WPL 2023

Playing her 4th match, Healy scored a 46-ball 58, hammering seven fours and a six. She was finally dismissed in the 17th over by Saika Ishaque. Healy has scores of 7, 24, 96*, and 58. She now has 185 runs at 61.66 this season. Healy is now the 2nd-highest run-scorer in the tournament and is only behind Meg Lanning (206).

UP Warriorz manage 159/6 in 20 overs

UP Warriorz have set Mumbai Indians a target of 160. UP were 140/2 at one stage and the dismissals of Healy and McGrath in quick succession derailed their run in the end. For MI, Ishaque claimed figures worth 3/33.