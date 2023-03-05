Sports

WPL 2023: UP Warriorz beat Gujarat Giants; Grace Harris shines

Written by Parth Dhall Mar 05, 2023, 11:09 pm 2 min read

UP Warriorz chased 19 runs in the final over (Source: Twitter/@wplt20)

UP Warriorz beat Gujarat Giants to claim their first win of the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL) edition at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. The Warriorz, who were 105/7 at one stage, successfully chased 170. Grace Harris scripted their win with a scintillating 59*. She pulled it off when UP required 63 (24). A stunning fifer by Kim Garth went in vain.

A look at the match's summary

Sophia Dunkley and Sabbhineni Meghana got off GG to a flier after they elected to bat. Harleen Deol and Ashleigh Gardner joined forces to get the Giants to 120. Dayalan Hemalatha (21*) gave GG a solid finish. Navgire was the lone warrior for UP in the first half. Harris came into the act and stole a famous win along with Ecclestone.

Sneh Rana shines in Mooney's absence

GG regular skipper Beth Mooney had been ruled out of the game. She twisted her ankle while batting in the tournament opener against MI. Mooney retired hurt without scoring in that game. India's Sneh Rana led GG in place of Mooney.

A stunning fifer for Garth

Garth was the standout bowler of the match. She dismissed Shweta Sehrawat, Tahlia McGrath, Alyssa Healy, Simran Shaikh, and Navgire to complete her maiden five-wicket haul of the WPL. Notably, it was the tournament's second fifer. Earlier in the day, Associate player Tara Norris took one for Delhi Capitals against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Nevertheless, Garth conceded 36 runs in four overs.

A majestic knock by Harris

Harris played one of the most important knocks of her life. She arrived in the middle when UP were reduced to 86/4. Harris went on with her business even though UP lost two more wickets. The right-handed batter shared a 70*-run stand with Ecclestone to guide UP to victory. Harris finished with an unbeaten 59 off 26 balls (7 fours, 3 sixes).

Navgire added a significant 53

Top-order batter Kiran Navgire set the foundation for UP's win. Navgire, who made her T20I debut for India Women in September 2022, scored 53 off 43 balls (5 fours and 2 sixes). She was the only batter among the top four to have scored in double figures. Navgire had the third-highest strike rate by a UP batter (123.26).

These players shine for GG

For GG, top-order batter Deol stepped up with a 46-run knock, while Sabbhineni Meghana (24) and Gardner (25) too chipped in. Hemalatha (21*) finished off in style. Meanwhile, Deepti and Ecclestone took two wickets each.