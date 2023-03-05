Sports

New WPL rule allows Harmanpreet to reverse wide call: Details

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Mar 05, 2023, 10:50 pm 2 min read

Amidst the razzmatazz of the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants, most people missed the new rule that was implemented by MI captain Harmanpreet Kaur. It was in the 13th over in the Giants' innings when Kaur challenged the umpire's decision for a wide call and got it reversed. Here's what we know about the new rule.

Why does this story matter?

Kaur decided to review the call and on replay, it was clear that there was glove involved, hence the umpire's decision got overturned.

According to the new rule, players can challenge the umpire's call for wides and no-balls.

What did BCCI say about the new rule?

The ability is now in the hands of the players to challenge the umpire's decisions just like the one that happened in the inaugural WPL game. "This has been included in the playing conditions so that the tight games are not decided by a wrong call," said a BCCI official. It was the first time the rule was implemented in an official game.

What is the new rule?

Clause 3.1.1 states that "A player may request a review of any decision taken by the on-field umpires concerning whether or not a batter is dismissed, with the exception of 'Timed Out' (Player Review). A player may also be allowed to review any decision taken by umpires concerning wide or no ball. 3.1.2 No other decisions made by the umpires are eligible for review.

How did the inaugural WPL match pan out?

MI started strongly and posted 207/5, courtesy of brilliant knocks from Kaur(65), Hayley Matthew(47), and Amelia Kerr(45). Kaur scored the first-ever WPL half-century. While chasing, GG lost Beth Mooney early and never recovered. Natalie Sciver, Ishaque, and Kerr restricted GG to only 64/9, winning by 143 runs. Ishaque who finished with 4/11 from 3.1 overs was the pick of the bowlers.