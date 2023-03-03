Sports

Kagiso Rabada's six-fer powers SA to win over WI: Stats

Kagiso Rabada's six-fer powers SA to win over WI: Stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Mar 03, 2023, 09:59 am 1 min read

Rabada took eight wickets in the contest (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Kagiso Rabada's six-wicket haul powered South Africa to an 87-run win in the first Test versus West Indies. The star pacer claimed 6/50 in the fourth innings as the visitors were bundled out for 159. Notably, Rabada took two wickets in WI's first innings as well, playing a pivotal role in his side's win. Here we look at his stats.

A fiery spell from Rabada

Chasing 247 runs at the SuperSport Park in Centurion, WI were off to a horrendous start as Rabada breathed fire with the red cherry. His brilliance reduced the visitors to 33/5. Rabada later cleaned up the tale as West Indies fell way short of the target. Rabada now owns 19 wickets in just three Tests against WI at 11.57 (5W:2).

How Rabada has fared in Tests

Rabada has scalped 276 wickets in 59 Tests at 22.53. The tally includes 13 fifers and four match 10-wicket hauls. Only Nathan Lyon (317) and Ravichandran Ashwin (322 at the time of writing) have taken more Test wickets since Rabada's Test debut. The speedster owns 169 wickets in 30 home Tests. Away from home, he has 107 wickets in 29 appearances.