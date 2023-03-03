Sports

India suffer second home defeat in presence of Ashwin, Jadeja

Australia recorded a thumping nine-wicket win over India in the third Test. The series now stands 2-1 in India's favor. The Aussies put up a thumping show as they sealed the game within three days. Notably, this was the only second instance of India losing a home Test with both Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in the Playing XI. Here are the key stats.

How did the match pan out?

Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat in Indore. Matthew Kuhnemann (5/16) bowled a remarkable spell as the hosts could only manage 109. Australia, in reply, posted 197 with Usman Khawaja smoking 60 runs. Nathan Lyon's 8/64 meant India were folded for 163 in their second outing. Chasing 76, the Aussies comfortably crossed the line, thanks to Travis Head's 49*.

Second defeat with Ashwin-Jadeja in the XI

Ashwin and Jadeja have been tormenting opposition batters in home Tests for over a decade. The duo first played together in December 2012 against England, the game which marked Jadeja's Test debut. Meanwhile, India's only other home defeat with Ashwin and Jadeja in the XI was also recorded against Australia in 2017. The Aussies won that content by 333 runs.

How Ashwin and Jadeja have fared in India

Ashwin has been a force to reckon with in home Tests as he owns 330 wickets in 54 appearances in this regard. The tally includes 25 five-wicket hauls (10W:6). As far as Jadeja is concerned, the left-arm spinner owns 193 wickets in 39 home Tests. He boasts a total of 10 Test fifers in home conditions (10W:2).