Australia beat India in 3rd Test, secure WTC final spot

Mar 03, 2023

The series now stands at 2-1 in India's favor (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia thrashed India by nine wickets in the third Test to officially secure a place in the ICC World Test Championship final. The series now stands at 2-1 in India's favor with one match to go. After suffering thumping defeats in the first two games, the Aussies bounced back and sealed the Indore Test within three days. Here are the key stats.

How did the match pan out?

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat. Matthew Kuhnemann (5/16) bowled a stellar spell as the hosts were folded for 109. Australia, in reply, managed 197 with Usman Khawaja scoring 60 runs. Nathan Lyon's 8/64 meant India could only manage 163 in their second outing. Chasing 76, the Aussies crossed the line with nine wickets in hand.

Fifth defeat at home since 2011

This was India's only fifth defeat in a home Test since the start of 2011. While England own three of these victories, the other two wins belong to Australia. The Indian team has the least defeats among teams who have played 15 or more home Tests in this period. New Zealand trail India in this regard with eight defeats in 49 home Tests.

Unwanted record for Team India

As per Cricbuzz, only for the second time since 1978, India were bowled out under 200 twice in a Test. 93.5 are the second-fewest overs batted by India in a Test, where they were bowled out twice.

Maiden five-fer for Kuhnemann

Matthew Kuhnemann recorded his maiden Test fifer in India's first innings, claiming figures worth 5/16 in nine overs. The left-arm spinner, who is standing in his second Test, took a solitary wicket in India's second outing. He scalped two wickets on debut.

India bundled out for a paltry 109

India clocked their third-lowest total (109) while batting first in a home Test since 2000. It is also their second-lowest total while batting first against Australia in this period. It was the third instance of India failing to touch the 150-run mark while batting first in a home Test in this century.

Fifty for Usman Khawaja

Usman Khawaja's 147-ball 60 in Australia's first innings was the highest-individual score in the contest. His knock was studded with 4 fours. The southpaw has now raced to 4,315 runs at 46.4 in 59 games. He slammed his 21st fifty.

Massive double for Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja claimed four wickets in Australia's first innings. He became only the second Indian all-rounder after Kapil Dev to accomplish the double of 5,000 runs and 500 wickets in international cricket. Jadeja now owns 5,534 runs in 298 international games besides 503 wickets. In Tests, he has raced to 263 wickets and 2,630 runs in 63 appearances.

Ashwin goes past Kapil Dev

Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin now boasts 690 wickets from 269 matches at 25.95. As many as 467 of these wickets have been recorded in Tests. He overtook India's most successful pacer Kapil Dev, who claimed 687 wickets across formats in his celebrated career. Ashwin is now India's third-highest wicket-taker at the highest level after Anil Kumble (953) and Harbhajan Singh (707).

100 wickets in home Tests for Umesh Yadav

Umesh Yadav became the fifth Indian pacer to complete 100 Test wickets at home. He joined Kapil Dev (209), Javagal Srinath (108), Zaheer Khan (104), and Ishant Sharma (104) on the elite list. Yadav, who claimed 3/12 in Australia's first innings, completed 100 (101) wickets at home in 31 matches at an impressive average of 24-plus. Overall, he tallies 168 wickets in 55 Tests.

10-wicket haul for Lyon

Lyon, who claimed 3/35 and 8/64 in the contest, recorded his fourth 10-wicket haul in Tests. The veteran off-spinner has now raced to 479 wickets in 118 Tests at a 31-plus average. The tally includes 23 fifers, nine of which have come versus India. This is just the second instance of Lyon taking an eight-fer (both against India).

Most successful spinner versus India

Lyon now also owns the most Test wickets against India by a spinner, 113 scalps at an average of 31.92. He surpassed Sri Lanka legend Muttiah Muralitharan (105) in this regard. Overall, only James Anderson (139) owns more Test wickets against India.

A resilient fifty from Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara smoked 59 off 142 deliveries in India's second innings. He slammed his 11th Test fifty against Australia. Pujara has raced to 1,991 Test runs against the Aussies at 51.05 (100s:5). His tally of 16 50-plus Test scores against Australia is the third most by an Indian. Overall, Pujara owns 7,112 runs in 101 Tests at 43.90 (50s: 35, 100s: 19).

Lyon dismisses Pujara for 13th time

Lyon dismissed Pujara twice in the Indore Test. Lyon has now dismissed Pujara 13 times in the longest format. No other bowler has dismissed him more often in whites. Lyon went past James Anderson, who has dismissed Pujara 12 times.