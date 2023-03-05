Sports

WPL 2023: Grace Harris slams match-winning fifty against Gujarat Giants

Written by Parth Dhall Mar 05, 2023, 11:35 pm 2 min read

Harris helped UP chase 19 runs in the final over (Source: Twitter/@wplt20)

UP Warriorz beat Gujarat Giants to claim their first win of the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL) edition at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. The Warriorz, who were 105/7 at one stage, successfully chased 170. Grace Harris scripted their win with a scintillating 59*. She pulled it off when UP required 63 (24). The Australian batter finished with a strike rate of 226.92.

A majestic knock by Harris

Harris played one of the most important knocks of her life. She arrived in the middle when UP were reduced to 86/4. Harris went on with her business even though UP lost two more wickets. The right-handed batter shared a 75-run stand with Sophie Ecclestone to guide UP to victory. Harris finished with an unbeaten 59 off 26 balls (7 fours, 3 sixes).

Harris, Ecclestone attain these feats

As stated, Harris added an unbeaten 70 along with Ecclestone for the win. According to Kausthub Gudipati, this is the highest partnership for the eighth wicket or lower in WPL or IPL. The pair started when UP required 65 off 24 balls.

Career stats of Harris

Harris, now an experienced batter, made her WT20I debut in August 2015 against Ireland in Dublin. In 33 T20Is, the right-handed batter has racked up 334 runs at an average of 22.26. She has a staggering strike rate of 173.05 in the format. The tally includes a solitary 50+ score. Harris, who also bowls off-spin, owns nine WT20I wickets.