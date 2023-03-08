Sports

Women's Premier League 2023: Sophia Dunkley hits valiant 65

England international Sophia Dunkley managed a solid 65-run knock (Source: Twitter/@wplt20)

England international Sophia Dunkley managed a solid 65-run knock for Gujarat Giants against Royal Challengers Bangalore in match number six of the inaugural Women's Premier League on Wednesday. Opting to bat first, GG saw Sabbhineni Meghana depart early (22/1). From there on, Dunkley and India's Harleen Deol added a 60-run stand for the second wicket. Dunkley was dismissed in the eighth over.

A solid 65-run knock from Dunkley's bat

Playing her second game of the tournament, Dunkley smashed a superb 65-run knock from 28 balls. She hit 11 fours and three sixes. She was finally dismissed by Shreyanka Patil while trying to play the lofted shot. Before that, Dunkley treated the crowd with some splendid hits. In the first match, Dunkley had managed 13 versus the UP Warriorz.

Dunkley's stats in international cricket

Dunkley has amassed 652 runs in women's T20I matches at an average of 24.14. She has slammed two fifties. She also has 746 runs under her belt across 28 ODI games at an average of 31.08. She also has 152 Test runs.

First black woman to play Test cricket for England

In June 2021, Dunkley became the first black woman from England to play Test cricket. She made her Test debut against India Women. Although the match ended in a draw, Dunkley slammed an unbeaten 74, which helped England gain the edge.

Fastest WPL fifty for Dunkley

Dunkley got to her fifty, having faced 18 balls. It's now the fastest fifty in WPL 2023. She hammered 4,6,4,4,4 of Preeti Bose's over and reached her fifty. Harmanpreet Kaur held the fastest WPL fifty before this (22 balls).