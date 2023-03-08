Sports

WPL 2023, GG vs RCB: Sneh Rana opts to bat

Written by Rajdeep Saha Mar 08, 2023, 07:02 pm 2 min read

Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore face each other in match number 6 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 season on Wednesday. Both teams have suffered successive defeats in their first two games and this is a vital assignment. An all-round show is what's needed. The news from the Brabourne stadium is that GG skipper Sneh Rana has won the toss.

Key details about the match and both teams

The match will start at 7.30 PM IST and is being played at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. RCBW lost both their matches versus Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians respectively. RCBW are placed 4th (NRR -3.176). GG, who occupy the bottom place (NRR -3.765), suffered losses versus MIW and UP Warriorz. Anything around 170-175 could be a good total here.

GG squad

Gujarat Giants Squad: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Annabel Sutherland, Sushma Verma (wk), Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana (c), Kim Garth, Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar, Monica Patel, Ashwani Kumari, Hurley Gala, Shabnam Md Shakil, Georgia Wareham, Parunika Sisodia

RCBW squad

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Megan Schutt, Renuka Thakur Singh, Preeti Bose, Erin Burns, Komal Zanzad, Indrani Roy, Sahana Pawar, Poonam Khemnar, Asha Shobana, Dane van Niekerk

GG go with the same XI; one change for RCBW

Gujarat Giants (Playing XI): Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Annabel Sutherland, Sushma Verma(wk), Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana (c), Kim Garth, Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Poonam Khemnar, Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Megan Schutt, Renuka Thakur Singh, Preeti Bose