Sports

Aiden Markram smashes his 10th Test fifty: Key stats

Aiden Markram smashes his 10th Test fifty: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Mar 08, 2023, 06:27 pm 1 min read

Markram managed 96 from 139 balls

South Africa batter Aiden Markram continued his good form with the willow, hammering a 96-run knock on Day 1 of the second Test versus West Indies. Markram, who was part of two solid partnerships, missed out on a century, having been dismissed by Gudakesh Motie. In the first match, Markram managed scores of 115 and 47, helping SA win big. We decode his numbers.

A handful knock from the blade of Markram

Markram managed 96 from 139 balls. He smashed 17 fours. He shared a 76-run stand for the first wicket alongside skipper Dean Elgar (42). He then added another 116-run stand alongside Tony de Zorzi, helping SA build up the base for a big total. Markram perished while trying to play a paddle sweep against a fuller ball.

10th fifty for Markram

Markram has raced to 2,267 runs at an average of 36.56. He has six tons and 10 fifties under his belt. Versus the Windies, Markram has accumulated 322 runs across six innings at 53.66. He has smashed one ton and two fifties versus the Windies. Meanwhile, in 23 home matches, Markram has managed 1,783 runs at 44.57 (8 fifties).