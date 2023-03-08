Sports

UEFA Champions League 2022-23: Who is Benfica's Goncalo Ramos?

UEFA Champions League 2022-23: Who is Benfica's Goncalo Ramos?

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Edited by Rajdeep Saha Mar 08, 2023, 06:07 pm 3 min read

Goncalo Ramos scored a brace and collected an assist against Brugge. (Source: Twitter/@ChampionsLeague)

Portuguese forward Goncalo Ramos scored a brilliant brace to power Benfica through to the Champions League quarter-finals after they defeated Club Brugge 5-1 in the round of 16 (second leg). Ramos scored a goal in each half and provided an assist as well. Benfica, who won 7-1 on aggregate, are a real deal this season. Meanwhile, here we present the details about Ramos.

Why does this story matter?

Ramos has stepped up for Benfica and is having a dream campaign.

The youngster has already scored 23 goals in 34 appearances for Benfica this season across competitions.

He has been instrumental in Benfica's dominant form in Liga Portugal, besides being a key figure in the Champions League as well.

He was a handful against Brugge across both legs.

Brace and an assist against Club Brugge

Ramos' pace and his ability to beat defenders are attributes that make him dangerous. It was from his cross, Rafa Silva scored the first goal in the 37th minute. He turned scorer right before the break as he outran two defenders before slamming the ball home. He scored again in the 56th minute with his left foot from an Alex Grimaldo assist.

Performance this season across competitions

Ramos is Liga Portugal's top scorer currently (15). He has one assist as well. In the Champions League, he has managed 7 goals and 3 assists from 12 games (including qualifiers). Ramos has also scored one goal in the Portuguese League Cup. Overall, he has 23 goals and 4 assists in 34 games for Benfica.

Records smashed by the young Portuguese versus Brugge

As per Squawka, Ramos became the youngest-ever Portuguese to score two goals in a UCL knockout stage game (21y 260d). He is the first Benfica player to be involved in 3 goals in a UCL game since 2010. As per Opta, at 21 years and 260 days, Ramos became the youngest Benfica player to score and assist in a single UCL game (21st century).

Ramos' overall numbers for Benfica

Ramos started his career with Benfica B in 2018-19. He made five appearances. Overall, he got 16 goals in 37 appearances for Benfica's B team. Ramos became a regular in the senior Benfica side last season, having made 46 appearances. He made one appearance in 2019-20 and 12 in 2020-21. Overall, he has managed 37 goals in 97 appearances for Benfica.

Ramos has grown with each passing stage in international football

Ramos made his senior debut for Portugal in 2022. In five games so far, he has managed four goals. In the FIFA World Cup 2022, he scored thrice and made an assist. Ramos was earlier part of Portugal's youth teams, having played in the 2018 UEFA European Under-17 Championship and the 2019 UEFA European Under-19 Championship. In 2020, he played for the U-21 side.