Champions League 2022-23, AC Milan edge past Spurs: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 15, 2023, 12:18 pm 1 min read

AC Milan overcame Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 (Source: Twitter/@ChampionsLeague)

AC Milan overcame Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 in their UEFA Champions League round of 16 first-leg encounter at the San Siro. Brahmin Diaz scored an early goal for Milan in the 7th minute and that was the difference in the end. Spurs lacked bite and couldn't offer anything significant in the second half to stage a comeback. Milan take an important 1-0 lead to London.

Here are the match stats

Spurs had 12 attempts with three shots being on target. Milan produced four shots on target from nine attempts. Spurs had more of the ball, clocking 53% ball possession. Both teams had a pass accuracy of 79%. Spurs earned 8 corners.