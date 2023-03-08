Sports

Women's Premier League 2023: GG post 201/7 versus RCB

Written by Rajdeep Saha Mar 08, 2023, 09:12 pm 1 min read

England international Sophia Dunkley managed a solid 65-run knock (Source: Twitter/@wplt20)

Gujarat Giants hammered a 200-plus total versus Royal Challengers Bangalore in match number six of the Women's Premier League 2023 on Wednesday. Solid knocks from the blade of Sophia Dunkley and Harleen Deol helped GG torment an ordinary RCBW bowling line-up. A half-century-plus stand between Dunkley and Deol helped GG set the base. RCBW will need to bat well from here on.

Dunkley smashes 65

Playing her second game of the tournament, Dunkley smashed a superb 65-run knock from 28 balls. She hit 11 fours and three sixes. She was finally dismissed by Shreyanka Patil while trying to play the lofted shot. Before that, Dunkley treated the crowd with some splendid hits. In the first match, Dunkley had managed 13 versus the UP Warriorz.

Deol shines for GG

India's Deol scored a 45-ball 67. She was part of a 60-run stand alongside Dunkley and a 53-run partnership alongside Ashleigh Gardner (22). Deol hammered nine fours and a six (SR: 148.89). She was dismissed in the 20th over.

Patil and Knight claim two scalps each

Shreyanka Patil and Heather Knight claimed two wickets each for RCBW. Patil claimed 2/32 from her four overs. Knight managed 2/17 from 2 overs. Notably, Patil claimed the key wickets of Dunkley and Deol.