Women's Premier League 2023: Tahlia McGrath smashes her 2nd fifty

Written by Rajdeep Saha Mar 12, 2023, 10:07 pm 1 min read

Tahlia McGrath smashed a 50-run knock in the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 season on Sunday. UP Warriorz all-rounder McGrath achieved the feat in match number 10 of the WPL 2023 season versus Mumbai Indians. Notably, she shared a solid 82-run stand for the third wicket alongside fellow half-centurion Alyssa Healy. UP Warriorz managed a score of 159/6 in 20 overs.

McGrath shows her composure

McGrath struck a 37-ball 50, slamming nine fours. She was dismissed in the 17th over by Saika Ishaque. Notably, Ishaque claimed both Healy and McGrath in the same over. UP Warriorz were looking for a blitz after being well-placed at 140/2 and things changed with the score becoming 141/4. McGrath now has scores of 0, 90*, and 50 in WPL 2023.

UP Warriorz manage 159/6 in 20 overs

UP Warriorz set Mumbai Indians a target of 160. UP were aiming for a 170-plus score but WPL 2023 Purple Cap holder Ishaque derailed their plans. She managed 3/33 from her 4 overs. Amelia Kerr claimed 2/33 as well.