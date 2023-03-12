Sports

10-man Manchester United held by Southampton; Arsenal hammer Fulham: Stats

10-man Manchester United held by Southampton; Arsenal hammer Fulham: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Mar 12, 2023, 09:35 pm 3 min read

Arsenal tamed Fulham 3-0 (Source: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

Manchester United dropped two crucial points in the Premier League after being held by Southampton at Old Trafford on Sunday. United saw Casemiro get a red card after a VAR review saw the original yellow card decision get overturned. Playing with 10 men since the 34th minute, United had to hold on in what was an intriguing contest. Meanwhile, leaders Arsenal tamed Fulham 3-0.

A look at the points table

A draw for Man United mean they remain third, having collected 50 points from 26 games (W15 D5 L6). Southampton remain bottom of the PL 2022-23 table with 22 points from 26 games. Arsenal extended their lead at the top, claiming their 21st win of the season (D3 L3). Fulham are eighth with 39 points from 27 matches and are winless in three.

United manage a 0-0 draw versus the Saints

Manchester United were left aggrieved after Casemiro was sent off after his challenge took him over the top of the ball. Before that, David de Gea denied Walcott from close range and Marcus Rashford saw his effort get saved. In the second half, Aaron Wan-Bissaka made a goal-line clearance. Both sides crashed the post and had their keepers make crucial saves as well.

Key records scripted in the MUFC-Southampton clash

As per Opta, Casemiro is the first player to receive two red cards in a single Premier League season for Manchester United since Nemanja Vidic in 2013-14. United played out their 32nd 0-0 draw in the Premier League since Alex Ferguson left the club in 2013 (highest). Southampton have kept successive clean sheets in the Premier League for the first time since February 2022.

Arsenal 3-0 Fulham

Arsenal thrashed Fulham 3-0 to restore their five-point advantage over Manchester City. Gabriel Martinelli had a goal ruled out for offside by VAR, before defender Gabriel headed in Leandro Trossard's corner. Trossard then crossed for Martinelli to make it 2-0. He also provided the delivery for Martin Odegaard, who managed a cool finish in first-half stoppage time.

Superb away records for Arsenal

As per Opta, Trossard is the first player in Premier League history to make a hat-trick of assists in the first half of an away game. Arsenal have now become the first side in English Football League history to win five consecutive London derbies away from home without conceding a goal.

Key numbers for the Arsenal players

Trossard managed his 7th assist in the ongoing PL 2022-23 season. As per Squawka, Trossard is the first Arsenal player to provide three assists in a Premier League game since Henrikh Mkhitaryan against Everton. Arsenal forward Martinelli scored his 12th league goal this season. Odegaard scored his 10th PL goal this season. He also has six assists under his belt.