Footballer Christian Atsu found dead after Turkey earthquake: Details here

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 18, 2023, 01:58 pm 2 min read

Former Newcastle United footballer Christian Atsu has been found dead under the rubble of his home almost two weeks after the Turkey earthquake. The news was confirmed by his agent on Saturday. Atsu was plying his trade in the Super Lig at Hatayspor. Atsu had been missing since earthquakes hit Turkey and Syria on February 6.

'Atsu's lifeless body was found under the rubble'

"Atsu's lifeless body was found under the rubble," Murat Uzunmehmet - Atsu's agent told reporters in Hatay, where the player's body was found. "Currently, more items are still being taken out. His phone was also found," Murat added.

'My deepest condolences go to his family and loved ones'

A statement from the representative of Atsu, Nana Sechere, said: "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce to all well-wishers that sadly Christian Atsu's body was recovered this morning." "My deepest condolences go to his family and loved ones. "I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their prayers and support."

A look at Atsu's club career in numbers

Atsu played 121 games for Newcastle, scoring 8 goals. He spent time on loan at Vitesse, Everton, Bournemouth, and Malaga, making 57 appearances in total and scoring 7 goals. He started his career at Rio Ave, making 30 appearances and scoring 6 times. He spent one season at Porto, scoring once in 29 matches. He made 8 appearances for Al-Raed and 4 for Hatayspor.