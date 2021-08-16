Death toll in powerful Haiti earthquake soars to 1,297

According to Haiti's office of civil protection, more than 7,000 homes were destroyed and nearly 5,000 damaged

The death toll from a 7.2-magnitude earthquake in Haiti climbed to 1,297 on Sunday, a day after the powerful temblor turned thousands of structures into rubble and set off frantic rescue efforts ahead of a potential deluge from an approaching tropical storm. Saturday's earthquake also left at least 5,700 people injured in Haiti, with thousands more displaced from their destroyed or damaged homes.

Tropical Depression Grace

Tropical Depression Grace is predicted to reach Haiti on Monday

Survivors in some areas were forced to wait out in the open amid oppressive heat for help from overloaded hospitals. Yet the devastation could soon worsen with the coming of Tropical Depression Grace, which is predicted to reach Haiti on Monday night. Notably, US National Hurricane Center has warned that Grace could bring heavy rain, flooding, and landslides.

Information

Country is already grappling with coronavirus, political chaos, gang violence

The earthquake struck the southwestern part of the hemisphere's poorest nation, almost razing some towns and triggering landslides that hampered rescue efforts in a country already grappling with the coronavirus pandemic, a presidential assassination, and a wave of gang violence.

Earthquake

Epicenter of earthquake was 125km west of Port-au-Prince

The epicenter was about 125 kilometers west of the capital of Port-au-Prince, the US Geological Survey said, and aftershocks continued to jolt the area Sunday. Meanwhile, many families salvaged their few belongings and spent the night at an open-air football pitch. On Sunday, people lined up to buy what little was available- Bananas, avocados, and water at a local street market.

Information

PM declared one-month state of emergency for the whole country

Prime Minister Ariel Henry declared a one-month state of emergency for Haiti and said he was rushing aid to areas where towns were destroyed and hospitals overwhelmed. An ex-senator rented a private airplane to move injured people from Les Cayes to Port-au-Prince for medical assistance.

Damage

More than 7,000 homes destroyed, nearly 5,000 were damaged

Sunday's count from Haiti's Office of Civil Protection raised Saturday's death toll from 304 dead. The agency said more than 7,000 homes were destroyed and nearly 5,000 damaged. Hospitals, schools, offices, and churches were also affected. Hospitals were overwhelmed at a moment when the country with 11 million people has been struggling with the pandemic and a lack of resources to deal with it.

Information

Several victims were airlifted from Les Cayes on Saturday

Small planes from a private firm and the Florida-based missionary service Agape Flights landed at the Port-Au-Prince airport on Sunday carrying and airlifting about a half dozen injured earthquake victims from the Les Cayes area on Saturday.

USA

Biden authorized USAID administrator to oversee effort to help Haiti

Notably, US President Joe Biden authorized an immediate response and named USAID administrator Samantha Power to oversee the US effort to help Haiti. Power announced on Sunday that USAID was sending a search and rescue team from Virginia at the request of Haiti's government. The 65-person team will bring specialized tools and medical supplies to assist with the disaster response, Power said on Twitter.

Humanitarian groups

Several humanitarian groups are providing assistance to affected people

Already on the scene were several members of Cuba's 253-member health care mission to Haiti. The North Carolina-based aid group Samaritan's Purse announced on Sunday it would airlift 13 disaster response specialists and 31 tons of emergency supplies to Haiti. These include shelter materials and water filtration units. Humanitarian workers said gang activity in the seaside district of Martissant was complicating relief efforts.

Information

Pope Francis called for solidarity from the international community

Meanwhile, Pope Francis on Sunday expressed his closeness to the people of Haiti, including prayers for the victims and encouragement for survivors. The pope called for the solidarity of the international community to help alleviate the consequences of the tragedy.