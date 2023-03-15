Sports

WPL 2023: RCB bowl out UPW (135); Perry takes three-fer

Royal Challengers Bangalore bowled out UP Warriorz for 135 in the 13th match of the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL) at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Star all-rounder Ellyse Perry did most of the damage, taking three wickets. Interestingly, she took her first WPL wicket in this match. Earlier, a 69-run stand between Grace Harris and Deepti Sharma powered the Warriorz.

UPW lose three wickets in Powerplay

The RCBW bowlers were all over UPW after Smriti Mandhana elected to field. Sophie Devine took two wickets in the first over itself, dismissing Devika Vaidya and the dangerous Alyssa Healy. Megan Schutt got rid of Tahlia McGrath in the next over. Grace Harris and Kiran Navgire took UPW from 5/3 to 29/3 in the powerplay overs (0-6).

A crucial partnership between Harris and Deepti

Asha Shobana dismissed Navgire (22) just as the Powerplay ended. Two overs later, Simran Shaikh departed for just 2(9). Harris and Deepti joined forces, rescuing the Warriorz from 31/5. The duo propelled them past 100 before Perry removed Deepti. However, Harris had touched the 45-run mark by that time. Harris and Deepti counter-attacked the RCBW bowlers, having added 69 runs.

Perry finally opens her account

Ellyse Perry, who was wicketless in the tournament before this match, picked two wickets in the 16th over. She first dismissed Deepti and then got the big fish, Harris. The latter smacked 46 off 32 balls, a knock laced with 5 fours and 2 sixes.

Perry was the pick of RCBW's bowlers

Perry dismissed Shweta Sehrawat in her final over to extend her tally to three wickets. The former conceded just 16 runs in four overs. Therefore, Perry was the pick of RCBW's bowlers in the match. Besides, Devine and Shobana snapped up two wickets each. Both of them conceded less than 30 runs. Schutt and Shreyanka Patil took one wicket each.