Sports

Joe Root becomes the highest run-getter in NZ-ENG Tests: Stats

Joe Root becomes the highest run-getter in NZ-ENG Tests: Stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Feb 24, 2023, 01:49 pm 3 min read

Root has completed 1,500 Test runs versus NZ

Veteran England batter Joe Root scored his 29th Test ton versus New Zealand in the ongoing second and final Test. The 32-year-old paced his innings to perfection as he returned unbeaten on 101 off 182 deliveries at stumps on Day 1. During his knock, Root completed 1,500 Test runs versus NZ. Here we look at his stats.

A timely knock from Root

New Zealand won the toss and opted to bowl at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. England were reduced to 21/3 when Root was joined by England's batting sensation Harry Brook in the middle. The duo steadied the ship for the visitors with a double-century stand. While Brook, who also touched three figures, did the bulk of the scoring, Root assisted him with apt support.

Highest run-scorer in England vs New Zealand Tests

Root has now become the highest run-scorer in England vs New Zealand Tests. The right-handed batter, who now tallies 1,560 runs at 52 in this regard, displaced John Wright (1,518) at the top. Root boasts five tons and seven fifties against the Kiwis. The batter tallies 919 runs at 57.43 and 641 runs at 45.78 in home and away Tests versus NZ.

Fourth-most runs versus NZ

Root's current tally of 1,560 Test runs versus NZ is the fourth-highest for any batter. Only Pakistan's Javed Miandad (1,919), India's Rahul Dravid (1,659), and India's Sachin Tendulkar (1,595) are ahead in this regard. Root has a realistic chance of going past both Dravid and Tendulkar in the ongoing contest. Among Englishmen, Graham Gooch (1,148) trails Root in this list.

England's second-highest run-getter in Tests

Standing in his 129th Test, Root raced past 10,800 runs with his average being just below 50. The tally includes 56 fifties besides 29 tons. Five of his centuries have been converted into double tons. Among England batters, only Alastair Cook (12,472) owns more Test runs. Meanwhile, only Steve Smith (30) has smoked more Test centuries than Root among active players.

Second-most international tons among active players

Root, who also boasts 16 tons in ODI cricket, has now raced to 45 centuries in international cricket. He has equaled Australian opener David Warner in this regard. Among active players, only Virat Kohli boasts more international tons (74). Meanwhile, no other England player owns more international centuries than Root. With 38 centuries, Cook trails him on this list.

How did Day 1 pan out?

NZ skipper Tim Southee and Matt Henry breathed fire with the new ball as England were reduced to 21/3. The duo scalped one and two wickets apiece. Root and Brook then steadied the ship with sensational centuries. The latter returned unbeaten on 184. The two batters added an unbeaten 294-run stand, pushing NZ on the back foot. England finished at 315/3 at stumps.