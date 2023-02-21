Sports

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma equals this feat of MS Dhoni

Written by V Shashank Feb 21, 2023

Rohit has won each of his four Test matches as India's captain

India's Rohit Sharma completed his fourth win as captain in Test cricket last week. He guided the hosts to an emphatic win over Australia in the second Test in Delhi. India took a 2-0 lead in the four-match series and retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. In the process, Rohit equaled former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who won his first four Tests as Indian captain.

Rohit joins an elite list

As per ESPNcricinfo, Rohit joins Dhoni as only the second Indian captain to win his first four Test matches. Dhoni was India's stand-in captain on a few occasions before taking complete responsibility in 2008. Notably, Pakistan's Babar Azam is the only other captain in the last 50 years to win his first four Tests. He was handed the reins in 2020.

Why does this story matter?

Rohit was handed the Test captaincy at the start of 2022. He led India to a 2-0 series win in his maiden assignment.

He missed the fifth and final Test against England in July after failing to recover fully from COVID-19.

A thumb injury forced him out of the Bangladesh Test series in December. Regardless, it's been a distinguishable start for Rohit as captain.

Rohit's batting numbers as captain (Tests)

Rohit has racked up 273 runs in four Test matches. He averages a healthy 45.50 and strikes at 63.04. He scored his maiden Test ton as captain in the series opener in Nagpur. Overall, it was his ninth Test hundred. Rohit's scores as captain read 29, 15, 46, 120, 32, and 31. The Mumbaikar has hammered 31 fours and five sixes.

A look at Rohit's Test career

Rohit made his debut against West Indies in 2013. He slammed hundreds in his first two Test matches. To date, he has compiled 3,320 runs in 47 matches at 46.76. He has notched nine tons and 14 fifties (HS: 212 vs South Africa). Notably, Rohit averages a phenomenal 55.96 as an opener. He has clobbered 1,735 runs in 20 matches (100s: 6, 50s: 4).

India lead the 2023 Border-Gavaskar series 2-0

India beat Australia in the second Test to take a 2-0 lead in the series. The third Test will be played in Indore and commences on March 1. Notably, India have won each of the last three Test series against Australia with a 2-1 scoreline. Australia last won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at home in 2014-15 (2-0).