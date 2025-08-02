Oval Test: Joe Root matches this Don Bradman record
What's the story
Joe Root, the former England captain, has achieved yet another unique milestone in Test cricket. He became the first player to score over 2,000 Test runs against India on home soil. Root accomplished the landmark en route to a 29-run knock in the second innings of the fifth and final Test at The Oval. Root is only the second cricketer after Australia's Don Bradman to score more than 2,000 runs against a single opponent at home.
Century record
Root's exceptional record against India at home
Root, who managed 29 from 45 balls at The Oval, has raced to 2,006 runs across 20 home Tests against India at 71.64 with the help of 9 tons and 6 fifties. As mentioned, Bradman, who owns 2,354 runs at home vs England, is the only other batter with over 2,000 runs against a single opponent at home. Earlier in the series, Root surpassed Australia's Ricky Ponting (1,893) to become the batter with the most home Test runs vs India.
Run tally
Second-most runs at home in Tests
During his innings at The Oval, Root also surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's record of 7,216 runs scored in India. With this, he climbed to second place among players with the most runs at home in Test cricket. Root's 29 took him to 7,224 runs on home soil in Tests. As per ESPNcricinfo, Root averages 55.14 (100s: 23, 50s: 33). Only Ponting (7,578 runs in Australia) has more runs in their home country than Root does for England.
DYK
Nine Test tons at home vs India
The 150 in the fourth Test in Manchester saw Root become the batter with the most tons against an opponent in home Tests (9 vs India). Bradman previously held the record with eight centuries against England. Overall, Root has raced to 3,278 Test runs versus India at 58.53 (50s: 12). Root has 12 Test centuries against India, the most by any player in the world. No other batter has even 2,700 Test runs vs India.
Career stats
Can Root go past Sachin?
Coming to his illustrious Test career, Root has raced to 13,438 runs in 158 matches at 51.09 (100s: 38, 50s: 66). He is still a long way from Tendulkar's record of 15,921 runs in 200 matches. During the fourth Test in Manchester, Root went past the run tallies of Jacques Kallis, Rahul Dravid, and Ponting to become the second-highest run-getter in Tests. The game saw Root shatter many records during his 150-run stay.