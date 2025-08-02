Oval Test: Joe Root matches this Don Bradman record 

Joe Root , the former England captain, has achieved yet another unique milestone in Test cricket. He became the first player to score over 2,000 Test runs against India on home soil. Root accomplished the landmark en route to a 29-run knock in the second innings of the fifth and final Test at The Oval . Root is only the second cricketer after Australia's Don Bradman to score more than 2,000 runs against a single opponent at home.

Century record Root's exceptional record against India at home Root, who managed 29 from 45 balls at The Oval, has raced to 2,006 runs across 20 home Tests against India at 71.64 with the help of 9 tons and 6 fifties. As mentioned, Bradman, who owns 2,354 runs at home vs England, is the only other batter with over 2,000 runs against a single opponent at home. Earlier in the series, Root surpassed Australia's Ricky Ponting (1,893) to become the batter with the most home Test runs vs India.

Run tally Second-most runs at home in Tests During his innings at The Oval, Root also surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's record of 7,216 runs scored in India. With this, he climbed to second place among players with the most runs at home in Test cricket. Root's 29 took him to 7,224 runs on home soil in Tests. As per ESPNcricinfo, Root averages 55.14 (100s: 23, 50s: 33). Only Ponting (7,578 runs in Australia) has more runs in their home country than Root does for England.

DYK Nine Test tons at home vs India The 150 in the fourth Test in Manchester saw Root become the batter with the most tons against an opponent in home Tests (9 vs India). Bradman previously held the record with eight centuries against England. Overall, Root has raced to 3,278 Test runs versus India at 58.53 (50s: 12). Root has 12 Test centuries against India, the most by any player in the world. No other batter has even 2,700 Test runs vs India.