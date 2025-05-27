Batters with 600-plus runs for MI in an IPL edition
What's the story
Suryakumar Yadav has broken a long-standing record previously held by cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar.
In the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, Suryakumar has become the batter with the most runs for Mumbai Indians in an IPL edition.
He achieved this feat with a 57-run knock against Punjab Kings on Monday.
Here we look at the batters with 600-plus runs for MI in a single season.
#3
Suryakumar Yadav - 605 runs in 2023
Suryakumar showed many colors in IPL 2023.
He started poorly but gained momentum as the tournament progressed.
SKY finished on a high as MI bowed out following a defeat to Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2.
He amassed 605 runs from 16 games at 46.54. The tally includes five fifties and a solitary hundred.
While the dasher ended as the sixth-highest run-getter, his strike rate (181.13) was the best among batters with at least 425 runs.
#2
Sachin Tendulkar - 618 runs in 2010
Under Tendulkar's captaincy, MI finished as the runners-up of the 2010 IPL.
The Master Blaster led from the front and hammered 618 runs across 15 matches at 47.53.
His strike rate read 132.61 as he breached the 50-run mark on five occasions (HS: 89*).
Notably, Tendulkar became the first-ever Indian to get the Orange Cap. He scored his only IPL ton a year later.
#1
Suryakumar Yadav - 640 runs in 2025
SKY overtook Tendulkar with his half-century against PBKS.
The latest knock took his tally to 640 runs from 14 games at a sensational average of 71.11.
While his strike rate reads 167.97, the tally includes five fifties.
According to Cricbuzz, Suryakumar now has the most consecutive scores of 25 or more in an IPL season.
He has breached the mark in each of his 14 outings so far.