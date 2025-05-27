What's the story

Suryakumar Yadav has broken a long-standing record previously held by cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar.

In the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, Suryakumar has become the batter with the most runs for Mumbai Indians in an IPL edition.

He achieved this feat with a 57-run knock against Punjab Kings on Monday.

Here we look at the batters with 600-plus runs for MI in a single season.