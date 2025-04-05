IPL 2025, LSG vs MI: Presenting Player of the Day
What's the story
Digvesh Singh Rathi shone for Lucknow Super Giants in Match 16 of the IPL 2025 season against Mumbai Indians.
The right-arm leg-spinner was phenomenal for his side with figures worth 1/21 from his 4 overs.
His spell made the difference as LSG defended their score of 203/8, restricting MI to 191/5.
Rathi is our pick as Player of the Day in this LSG-MI clash.
Contenders
There were several contenders for the Player of the Day in LSG's ranks.
With the bat, Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram were superb, hitting respective fifties.
With the ball, Shardul Thakur bowled a solid 19th over, conceding just 7 runs. This was a brilliant over as MI needed 29 runs for victory.
And then, Avesh Khan defended 22 runs off the final over.
Bowling
A solid four-over spell
Rathi was introduced in the 6th over, conceding five runs, excluding 4 leg byes.
Rathi bowled the 9th over next and he dismissed the well set Naman Dhir (46) in addition to breaking a 69-run stand.
He conceded just three runs in that over. His 3rd over saw him concede 2 runs.
Rathi finished off by giving away 11 runs in the 18th over.
Information
Crunch numbers of Rathi in this contest
Rathi bowled 8 balls to Tilak Varma in the contest. The batter scored only 4 runs. Meanwhile, his six balls against Suryakumar Yadav saw him concede just 4 runs. Rathi also gave away a solitary four and bowled 8 dot balls.