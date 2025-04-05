What's the story

Digvesh Singh Rathi shone for Lucknow Super Giants in Match 16 of the IPL 2025 season against Mumbai Indians.

The right-arm leg-spinner was phenomenal for his side with figures worth 1/21 from his 4 overs.

His spell made the difference as LSG defended their score of 203/8, restricting MI to 191/5.

Rathi is our pick as Player of the Day in this LSG-MI clash.