What's the story

In a gripping IPL 2025 match, Gujarat Titans (GT) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

Skipper Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler starred for GT as they finished at 196/8 while batting first.

In response, MI could not cope with the required run rate and fell well short at the end (160/6).

Here we analyze the performance of the 'Impact Players'.