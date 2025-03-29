IPL 2025, GT vs MI: How the 'Impact Players' fared
What's the story
In a gripping IPL 2025 match, Gujarat Titans (GT) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.
Skipper Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler starred for GT as they finished at 196/8 while batting first.
In response, MI could not cope with the required run rate and fell well short at the end (160/6).
Here we analyze the performance of the 'Impact Players'.
Match Summary
How did the game pan out?
GT openers Gill (38) and Sudharsan (63) scored 66 runs without losing a wicket in the powerplay.
Sudharsan was also involved in a 51-run stand with Buttler (39). However, the Titans suffered a late collapse as they went from 129/1 to 196/8.
In response, MI lost two wickets to Mohammed Siraj in the powerplay.
Though Tilak Varma (39) and Suryakumar Yadav (48) played handy knocks, the lower-order batters let the five-time champions down.
MI
Short stay for Minz
Robin Minz was MI's 'Impact Player' as he arrived at number five, ahead of the likes of Hardik Pandya and Naman Dhir.
The southpaw could not justify the decision as left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore trapped him in the 13th over.
Minz hence walked back for just three runs off six balls.
GT
Ishant's debut for GT
Veteran pacer Ishant Sharma was GT's Impact Player as the game marked his debut for the franchise.
He started off by giving just two runs from the fourth over. Ishant then gave away 15 runs in the eighth over and did not bowl thereafter.
This was majorly because the team's other pacers were brilliant. Even the talismanic Rashid Khan bowled just a couple of overs.