IPL 2025 auction: How do Gujarat Titans stack up?
Gujarat Titans added a few marquee players in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, over two days. The 2022 IPL champions, who already have a captain in the form of Shubman Gill, have been bolstered by Jos Buttler, Mohammed Siraj, and Kagiso Rabada. GT would be raring to go, having finished eighth in IPL 2024.
GT squad: 25 players (7 overseas)
Retained Players: Rashid Khan (₹18 crore), Shubman Gill (₹16.5 crore), Sai Sudharsan (₹8.5 crore), Rahul Tewatia (₹4 crore), and Shahrukh Khan (₹4 crore). Squad: Sherfane Rutherford, Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Washington Sundar, Mahipal Lomror, Nishant Sindhu, Arshad Khan, Jayant Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Karim Janat, Manav Suthar, Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gerald Coetzee, Gurnoor Brar, Ishant Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya.
Opening combination, bowling attack
One of GT's biggest strengths is their opening combination. Jos Buttler, who earlier represented Rajasthan Royals, has been added to partner Shubman Gill. The likes of Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, and Mahipal Lomror further bolster their spin attack. The Titans also have a terrific pace attack, including Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna. Each of these pacers can bowl at over 140 KPH.
Middle order a concern
While the GT XI will excel at the top and bottom, middle order is a grey area. They do not have star-studded middle-order batters, who can fare well in the post-powerplay phase. The Titans would pin their hopes on Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, and Shahrukh Khan for the same. They also have Sherfane Rutherford and Glenn Phillips in the ranks.
A look at Probable XI
GT's Probable XI: Jos Buttler (wicket-keeper), Shubman Gill (captain), Sai Sudharsan, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna.