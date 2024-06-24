In brief Simplifying... In brief Jos Buttler has made cricket history as the first English player to score 500 sixes in T20 cricket, joining an elite club of power hitters.

He also holds the record for the third-most sixes in T20 Internationals and is the only English player to have scored over 3,000 T20I runs.

His recent 83-run knock helped England secure a spot in the 2024 T20 World Cup semi-finals.

Jos Buttler slammed 7 sixes against USA in the 2024 T20 World Cup encounter

Jos Buttler becomes first Englishman with 500 T20 sixes: Stats

By Parth Dhall 12:24 am Jun 24, 202412:24 am

What's the story England captain Jos Buttler has completed 500 sixes in men's T20 cricket. The star opener reached this mark as England reached the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup semi-final after beating co-hosts USA in Bridgetown. Buttler's 38-ball 83* helped England chase down 116 in just 9.4 overs. Notably, Buttler has become the first Englishman to enter the 500-six club in the shortest overall format.

Buttler

Seventh player with 500 T20 sixes

As mentioned, Buttler is first England batter to have scored 500 sixes in T20 cricket. Alex Hales is just behind him with 498 maximums. Notably, no other Englishman even has over 400 T20 sixes. Buttler has joined Chris Gayle (1,056), Kieron Pollard (860), Andre Russell (686), Colin Munro (548), Rohit Sharma (515), and Nicholas Pooran (506) in the 500-six club.

T20Is

Third-most sixes in T20Is

Buttler now has the third-most sixes in T20 Internationals. In the match against USA, he surpassed Australia's Glenn Maxwell (133) WI's Pooran (132). Buttler is only behind Rohit (195) and Martin Guptill (173) on this list. Notably, Eoin Morgan remains the only other batter with 100 sixes for England in the shortest international format.

Runs

Only batter with 3,000 T20I runs for England

In May, Buttler became the first batter to complete 3,000 runs for England in T20I cricket. The England skipper attained the milestone with his 73rd run in the 2nd T20I versus Pakistan at Edgbaston, Birmingham. He was at his absolute best and smashed 84. Buttler now has 3,241 runs from 123 T20Is at an average and strike-rate of 36.01 and 146.25, respectively.

Knock

T20 World Cup: Buttler's 83* powers England to semis

Buttler came out all guns blazing as England thrashed USA to reach the 2024 T20 World Cup semi-finals. While his opening partner Philip Salt played second fiddle, Buttler clobbered a 38-ball 83* (6 fours and 7 sixes). Notably, Buttler smashed Harmeet Singh for five sixes in the ninth over. He became the third captain to record an 80+ score in a T20 WC innings.