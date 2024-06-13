England are yet to register a win (Source: X/@ICC)

England vs Oman, T20 World Cup: Match preview and stats

Jun 13, 2024

What's the story England will meet Oman in a vital Match 28 of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua on June 14. While Oman have been eliminated from the Super 8 race after losing their first three matches, England have a loss and a washed-out match under their belt. Here in the match preview.

Pitch report and other details

As mentioned, Antigua's Sir Vivian Richards Stadium will host this Group B clash on June 14. Batters are expected to have a hard time as teams batting first as the average first innings score at this venue reads 123 (T20Is). One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream it on Disney+Hotstar (12:30am IST).

A crucial game for England

As Australia have already sealed a Super 8 berth, England must look to overtake Scotland to go through. The defending champions must win their remaining two games besides hoping that Australia defeat Scotland. Notably, the Brits require convincing wins to boost their NRR. Notably, Scotland's NRR is a brilliant +2.164 while England's is -1.800. Meanwhile, Oman and England have never met in T20Is before.

Here are the probable XIs

England (Probable XI): Jos Buttler (c & wk), Philip Salt, Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood. Oman (Probable XI): Naseem Khushi, Pratik Athavale (wk), Aqib Ilyas (c), Zeeshan Maqsood, Khalid Kail, Ayaan Khan, Mehran Khan, Rafiullah, Shakeel Ahmed, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan.

A look at the key performers

England captain Jos Buttler has hammered 841 T20 WC runs at a fine strike rate of 144.75. Chris Jordan and Adil Rashid have 23 and 22 wickets, respectively, at the event. With 398 runs at a strike rate of 122.83, Aqib Ilyas is Oman's leading run-getter in T20Is in 2024. He has also taken 22 wickets this year at a fine economy of 5.92.

