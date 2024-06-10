Next Article

Amol Kale passed away at 47 in New York

MCA president Amol Kale dies with cardiac arrest at 47

By Parth Dhall 06:32 pm Jun 10, 202406:32 pm

What's the story In a major blow to the Mumbai Cricket Association, its president Amol Kale passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on Monday. Kale was reportedly in New York for the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. He attended the high-profile India-Pakistan clash on Sunday as the Men in Blue claimed an emphatic win. Under Kale, Mumbai claimed the Ranji Trophy title in the 2023/24 season.

Twitter Post

Amol Kale passes away

Information

Kale attended the India-Pakistan game with MCA office bearers

Amol Kale was believed to be a close aide of Devendra Fadnavis, the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Notably, Kale attended the India-Pakistan match along with Fadnavis, MCA secretary Ajinkya Naik, and Apex Council member Suraj Samat.

Details

Mumbai won Ranji Trophy under Kale's tenure

As mentioned, Kale was at the helm when Mumbai won the Ranji Trophy in the 2023/24 season. Notably, the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai also hosted a number of 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup matches, including the semi-final between India and New Zealand. A statue of Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar was also unveiled at at this venue in November last year.