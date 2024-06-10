MCA president Amol Kale dies with cardiac arrest at 47
In a major blow to the Mumbai Cricket Association, its president Amol Kale passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on Monday. Kale was reportedly in New York for the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. He attended the high-profile India-Pakistan clash on Sunday as the Men in Blue claimed an emphatic win. Under Kale, Mumbai claimed the Ranji Trophy title in the 2023/24 season.
Amol Kale passes away
Kale attended the India-Pakistan game with MCA office bearers
Amol Kale was believed to be a close aide of Devendra Fadnavis, the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Notably, Kale attended the India-Pakistan match along with Fadnavis, MCA secretary Ajinkya Naik, and Apex Council member Suraj Samat.
Mumbai won Ranji Trophy under Kale's tenure
As mentioned, Kale was at the helm when Mumbai won the Ranji Trophy in the 2023/24 season. Notably, the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai also hosted a number of 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup matches, including the semi-final between India and New Zealand. A statue of Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar was also unveiled at at this venue in November last year.