Next Article

Shardul Thakur slammed a brilliant century in First-Class cricket (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Ranji Trophy: Shardul Thakur rescues Mumbai with maiden FC century

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 04:01 pm Mar 03, 202404:01 pm

What's the story Mumbai star all-rounder Shardul Thakur delivered with the bat on Day 2 against Tamil Nadu in the 2024 Ranji Trophy semi-finals. Shardul played a blazing knock to bring up his maiden century in First-Class cricket. He reached the milestone in only 89 balls. His knock helped Mumbai earn a handsome first-innings lead. Mumbai were 275/8 when Shardul reached his hundred.

Knock

A fiery knock from Shardul Thakur

Shardul walked into the middle when Mumbai were 106/7 and were in a spot of bother. He started counter-attacking and added 100 runs with Hardik Tamore. After the latter was dismissed, Shardul continued his exploits with Tanush Kotian as they together guided Mumbai's total beyond the 290-run mark. He was eventually dismissed for 109 from 105 balls by Kuldeep Sen.

Stats

A look at his FC numbers

Playing his 81st First-Class match, Shardul has amassed 1,874 runs at an average of around 17. Apart from his maiden century, he has also hammered 11 fifties in red-ball cricket. Shardul has featured in 11 Tests for India, scoring 331 runs courtesy of four fifties. His previous highest in FC cricket was 87. The 32-year-old has also claimed 260 FC wickets.

Information

Shardul shines with a strike rate of 103.8 versus TN

As per ESPNcricinfo, Shardul owned a strike rate of 103.8. He smashed 13 fours and four sixes. Playing his fourth match for Mumbai in the ongoing tournament, Shardul scored 11 and 31 versus Chhattisgarh, 2 versus Assam before managing 17 and 10 versus Baroda.