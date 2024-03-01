Next Article

Smriti Mandhana hammers her maiden WPL fifty: Key stats

Mar 01, 2024

What's the story Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Smriti Mandhana smashed a fine half-century against Delhi Capitals in the 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL) encounter in Bengaluru. Despite an incredible 74 from Mandhana, the Royal Challengers failed to chase 195. None of the other top-order batters fired with her. Mandhana went on to score her maiden half-century in the WPL. Here are the key stats.

Mandhana leads from the front

Mandhana, who fared poorly with the bat in WPL 2023, played her best knock in Bengaluru. The left-handed batter was the lone warrior for RCB in the first half. She smashed 74 off 43 balls, a knock that included 10 fours and 3 sixes. Mandhana kept on scoring boundaries by chipping the ball over the in-field. She recorded her maiden half-century in the WPL.

A look at her WPL numbers

RCB bought Mandhana for a whopping Rs. 3.40 crore ahead of the inaugural season. However, she managed just 149 runs from eight games at 18.62 that season. Mandhana seems to have made a comeback after first smashing a defiant 43 against Gujarat Giants and then slamming her maiden WPL fifty. Mandhana has now raced past 250 runs in the tournament.

A look at the match summary

DC lost Meg Lanning early after losing the toss. Shafali Verma and Alice Capsey steadied the ship with an 82-run stand. Jemimah Rodrigues departed without scoring, while Marizanne Kapp (32) and Jess Jonassen (36*) powered DC to 194/5. The RCB innings saw a 77-run stand between openers Mandhana and Sophie Devine. Mandhana led from the front, however, RCB slumped from 150/3 to 169/9.