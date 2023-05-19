Sports

IPL 2023, DC vs CSK: Decoding the key player battles

Axar Patel has been in fine form this season (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings will meet in their respective last league-stage game of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). While CSK can secure a playoff berth and a possible top-two finish, DC have been officially eliminated. MS Dhoni's men comfortably prevailed by 27 runs when these two sides crossed swords earlier this season. Here we decode the key player battles.

David Warner vs Deepak Chahar

David Warner relishes playing against CSK and will look to make his mark once again. He has amassed 558 runs in 19 matches against them, striking at 129.76. However, CSK's new-ball pacer Deepak Chahar has troubled him with the new ball. The right-arm fast bowler has dismissed Warner twice in six IPL meetings, conceding runs at just 6. 44.

Axar Patel vs Matheesha Pathirana

Axar Patel has fared well as DC's finisher this season. He smoked a 12-ball 21 against CSK earlier this season. Matheesha Pathirana dismissed him in that game, the pacer who is enjoying a breakthrough season. Pathirana's tally of 12 wickets in the last five overs this season is the most for any bowler. Axar's strike rate in this phase reads 175.55 this season.

Devon Conway vs Khaleel Ahmed

Devon Conway has been in sublime touch this season, having scored 498 runs. He also has a strike rate of 159.52 against left-arm pacers. But he has also fallen prey to them three times in 11 IPL innings. Therefore his duel against Khaleel Ahmed will be interesting. Khaleel dismissed him once in two IPL meetings, conceding 10 runs off 14 balls.

Shivam Dube vs Kuldeep Yadav

Shivam Dube is enjoying his best IPL season this time. He has been at his aggressive best and his duel against Kuldeep Yadav will be an exciting spectacle. Dube owns a strike rate of 172.64 against spinners in IPL 2023, being dismissed thrice in 11 innings. Nine of Kuldeep's 10 wickets this season have come in the middle overs (7-15).

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium will host the fixture and just like other games, the pitch here will be slow and will assist the bowlers. Batters will get runs once they get set. Teams batting first have won four of the six games played here in IPL 2023. Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema from 7:30pm IST.