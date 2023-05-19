Sports

IPL 2023, DC vs CSK: Here is the statistical preview

Written by Gaurav Tripathi May 19, 2023, 12:35 pm 2 min read

Warner can complete 1,000 IPL runs in Delhi (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Chennai Super Kings will have a lot to play for in Match 67 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) against Delhi Capitals at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on May 19. It is the league-stage game for both teams as CSK need a victory to secure a playoff berth and push for a top-two finish. DC are already eliminated. Here is the statistical preview.

A look at the H2H record

The North-South rivalry has seen 28 IPL clashes over the years. But CSK hold the upper hand in this fixture with 18 wins in comparison to DC's only 10 victories. MS Dhoni's men comfortably prevailed by 27 runs when these two sides crossed swords earlier this season. Matheesha Pathirana (3/37) starred as the four-time champions defended 167 in Chennai.

Here are the stadium stats

8.40 reads the average run rate of teams batting first here in IPL 2023. Chasing sides have won four of the six IPL games played here this season. DC have just 32 victories in 76 IPL games here (including Super Over games). This season, they have won twice and lost four times here. CSK have defeated DC five times in seven games in Delhi.

Warner approaching this milestone

David Warner (961) requires just 39 runs to become the first batter to complete 1,000 runs at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. His average and strike rate here after 34 matches read 32.03 and 126.11, respectively. The tally includes one ton and eight fifties. In IPL 2023, he has mustered 221 runs in six outings here at 36.83. His strike rate reads 135.58.

Jadeja can get this double

Jadeja is just two short of completing 150 wickets in IPL. He can become the first all-rounder with over 2000 runs and 150 wickets in IPL. The left-arm spinner currently owns 148 wickets at an economy of 7.58 in 223 games. With the bat, he has garnered 2,635 runs at 26.09. His tally this season reads 133 runs and 16 wickets in 13 outings.

Numbers related to the game

Ravindra Jadeja is three hits away from completing 100 IPL sixes. Ajinkya Rahane requires seven maximums to get the same landmark. Rilee Rossouw is 67 short of completing 8,000 runs in T20 cricket. Phil Salt is five hits away from completing 150 sixes in T20 cricket. CSK skipper Dhoni requires one boundary to complete 350 fours in IPL.