IPL 2023: Playoff qualification scenarios for all teams

May 16, 2023

RCB needs to win their next two matches to have any chance at qualification (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

We are in the final week of the league fixtures in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, and eight teams are still in contention for the playoffs spots. With 62 out of 70 league games done and dusted, the upcoming fixtures will give the fans a clearer picture of which four teams will make it to the knockouts. Here are the playoff qualification scenarios.

GT have assured their place in the top two

Defending champions Gujarat Titans defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and assured their position in the top two. This means that they will now get two opportunities to reach the finals and defend their title. GT topped the table last season and eventually won the title. They will be looking to replicate that feat again. They have won nine matches out of 13.

MI have a shot at top two

Mumbai Indians (MI) need to win both their remaining matches to secure a place in the top two. They won their last two matches against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and GT. If MI win against Lucknow Super Giants and SRH, then they will reach 18 points. No other team can reach 18 from here, hence assuring their top two finish.

LSG can also advance to top two

LSG will have to win their remaining fixtures against MI and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in order to reach 17 points. They currently have a Net Run Rate of +0.309, which is less than that of Chennai Super Kings (+0.381). They will hope for CSK's defeat against Delhi Capitals, while they also need to win by comprehensive margins to get that second spot.

CSK will have to win against DC

With seven wins in 13 matches, CSK need to finish the league stage with another win against DC﻿. With 17 points, CSK will reach the playoffs. They will also hope that MI does not win both their games and reach 18 points. CSK also must maintain a good NRR to leapfrog LSG, if they get to 17 by any chance.

RCB and PBKS find themselves in a similar situation

RCB and PBKS are in a similar situation with 12 points and two matches to go. RCB are ahead of Punjab in terms of NRR. RCB need to win against SRH and GT to take them to 16 points, increasing their chances. PBKS also needs to get to 16 points with two wins and hope that other results fall in their favor.

RR and KKR have an outside chance

Rajasthan Royals (RR) and KKR's chances of getting to the playoffs look bleak, but it is still mathematically possible. Both teams have 12 points, but RR are ahead of the Knights in NRR. Even if both teams win their remaining game, getting to the playoffs will be a tough task with 14 points. They will have to look at other results to get through.

SRH, DC are out of the playoffs race

Unfortunately, SRH and DC are out of the playoffs race. DC became the first team to bow out of the race as they lost to PBKS. In 12 games, both teams have managed only four wins, collecting eight points. SRH also crashed out from the race after losing to GT. While they can't qualify, they can surely spoil the party for a few teams.