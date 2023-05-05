Sports

IPL 2023, Royals vs Titans: Sanju Samson opts to bat

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 05, 2023

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are set to host table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) in match number 48 (Photo credit: Twitter/@gujarat_titans)

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are set to host table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) in match number 48 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The Titans consolidated their top spot despite losing their last encounter to Delhi Capitals. On the other hand, fourth-placed RR lost to Mumbai Indians. The news from Jaipur is that Sanju Samson has won the toss and will bat first.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur will host the encounter. The pitch will assist spinners and batters would need to spend some time in the middle while assessing the conditions. As per Howstat, the average score batting first here is 157.06. The sides batting second usually prevail here. Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema from 7:30pm onward.

A look at the head-to-head record

GT and RR crossed swords thrice last season, and each time, the Titans prevailed over their opponents. The two teams also met in the finals when RR could only manage 130/9 batting first. In response, GT chased it down in 18.1 overs. RR avenged the loss by defeating GT earlier this season. Shimron Hetmyer's 26-ball 56* helped RR chase 178.

Zampa comes in for Holder

RR skipper Samson said Adam Zampa has come in for Jason Holder. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya smiled and said he doesn't think so if there are any changes made to his side.

Here are the Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little. Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (wk/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.