Rohit Sharma vs Deepak Chahar in IPL: Decoding the stats

Chennai Super Kings will host a confident Mumbai Indians side in Match 49 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). The game will be played at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium on May 6 (3:30pm). This will be a reverse fixture of Match 12 which CSK won by seven wickets. Rohit Sharma's battle with Deepak Chahar would be enticing. Here we decode their rivalry.

Chahar has dismissed Rohit twice

As both Rohit and Chahar open the proceedings in their respective departments, they are bound to tackle each other. Rohit has struggled against Chahar's swinging deliveries in the past as he has fallen prey to him twice in 11 meetings. Rohit has scored 60 runs against him, striking at 127.65. In Chennai, the pacer has dismissed Rohit once in two meetings.

Chahar's brilliant numbers in powerplay

Chahar's tally of 42 powerplay wickets since IPL 2018 is only second to that of Trent Boult (44). The right-arm pacer concedes runs at 7.69 in this phase. Meanwhile, Rohit's powerplay strike rate against pace in IPL reads 119.49. He has fallen prey to pacers 49 times within field restrictions in 141 innings. Notably, Rohit has been dismissed seven times inside powerplay this season.

Third-highest run-getter versus CSK

Notably, Rohit is the third-highest run-getter versus CSK in IPL. In 32 matches, Rohit Sharma has hammered 791 runs against them at 27.27. Only Shikhar Dhawan (1,057) and Virat Kohli (985) are ahead of him in this regard. Overall, Rohit owns 6,063 runs in the IPL at 29.86. Meanwhile, the veteran opener has struggled in IPL 2023, having hammered just 184 runs at 20.44.

Chahar's numbers against MI

Meanwhile, Chahar has had mixed outings against the five-time champions, scalping 11 wickets in 12 games at an economy of 7.99. 3/26 are his best figures against them. Overall, he owns 59 wickets in 67 IPL games (ER: 7.94). He has missed many games this season due to injuries. The pacer is yet to take a wicket this year, having played four matches.