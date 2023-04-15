Sports

IPL 2023, MI vs KKR: Decoding the key player battles

Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns in the 22nd match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). MI are coming off a win versus Delhi Capitals after losing their first two encounters. On the other hand, KKR have two wins and as many defeats under their belt. They have played some quality cricket. Here are the anticipated player battles.

Rohit Sharma vs Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine has dismissed MI skipper Rohit Sharma as many as seven times in 18 IPL meetings. Only veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra has dismissed the dasher as many times in IPL. He has also managed to keep Rohit at bay, conceding just 137 runs off 127 balls. Overall in T20s, Narine has dismissed Rohit nine times in 23 meetings, most for any bowler.

Suryakumar Yadav vs Umesh Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav, who has been enduring a lean run, would be raring to get back among the runs. Umesh Yadav has troubled him in the past with his pace and swing. The right-arm pacer has dismissed Suryakumar twice in just 11 deliveries in IPL. The batter, however, has been aggressive against him, accumulating 21 runs with the help of three boundaries and a six.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz vs Jason Behrendorff

Rahmanullah Gurbaz bagged a duck in his last outing. He would want to be among the runs against MI. Jason Behrendorff, who operates with the new ball, can pose a challenge against him. Gurbaz has fallen prey to left-arm pacers 13 times in 62 T20 innings, striking at 127.09. Moreover, the Australian pacer has scalped 55 powerplay wickets in 88 T20 innings (ER: 7.03).

Nitish Rana vs Piyush Chawla

Albeit in a losing cause, KKR captain Nitish Rana slammed a brilliant 41-ball 75 in his previous outing. As he mostly bats in the middle overs, Piyush Chawla can challenge him. Notably, Rana has fallen prey to leg-spinners 18 times in 50 T20 innings, striking at 120.42. Chawla has an economy rate of 8.43 against left-handed batters in the 20-over format.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

The iconic Wankhede Stadium will host the clash on April 16, 3:30pm onward. The pitch here is conducive for run-scoring, with the boundaries being on the shorter side. Pacers, however, can get some assistance with the new ball. Chasing teams have done well here. Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema for free.