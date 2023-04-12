Sports

Jos Buttler completes 3,000 runs in IPL: Key stats

Jos Buttler completes 3,000 runs in IPL: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Apr 12, 2023, 08:09 pm 3 min read

Buttler is the 21st player to attain this feat

Rajasthan Royals batter Jos Buttler has completed 3,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He accomplished the milestone in match number 17 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Buttler, the Orange Cap winner of IPL 2022, has been in sublime form in the ongoing season too. The England white-ball skipper has over 2,400 runs for the Royals.

21st player to complete 3,000 IPL runs

Buttler, who has also represented Mumbai Indians (MI), has become the 21st player to complete 3,000 runs in the IPL. He has slammed 15 fifties and five tons in the tournament. Notably, four of his centuries came in the 2022 season. He was 169 shy of reaching the milestone of 3,000 IPL runs ahead of the tournament.

Third-fastest to 3,000 IPL runs

Buttler has become the third-fastest batter to complete 3,000 IPL runs. He reached the landmark in the 85th innings. Only Chris Gayle (75) and KL Rahul (80) are ahead of Buttler in this regard. Among batters with over 3,000 runs, Buttler's strike rate of 151.08 is the second-best after that of AB de Villiers (151.68) in the tournament.

Buttler could attain this feat for the Royals

As of now, Ajinkya Rahane and Sanju Samson are the only players with over 3,000 runs for the Royals in the IPL. Buttler could join the elite list this season. He is currently their third-highest run-getter in the tournament, having recently overtaken Shane Watson (2,372).

Buttler was on fire in 2022

Buttler was on fire in the previous season after RR retained him for a whopping Rs. 10 crore. He became just the third batter after Virat Kohli and David Warner to score over 800 runs in an IPL season. Buttler equaled Kohli's record of scoring most hundreds in a single edition of IPL (four). The latter notched the feat in 2016.

Buttler has an IPL ton in playoffs

Buttler hammered a 60-ball 106* against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2022. He became only the sixth player to have scored an IPL hundred in playoffs. Buttler also broke David Warner's record of smacking the most runs in the playoffs (single season).

Buttler eyes 10,000-run mark in T20s

If Buttler replicates his run, he will unlock another achievement. Buttler is set to become just the second England batter with 10,000 runs in T20 cricket. Buttler, with over 9,400 runs, is only behind Alex Hales among Englishmen (10,916). The former also has an opportunity to break Luke Wright's record of slamming seven T20 tons. Buttler is tied with Jason Roy at present (6).