CSK skipper MS Dhoni nursing a knee injury: Details here
Chennai Super Kings have added injury concerns in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season as skipper MS Dhoni is nursing a knee injury as per coach Stephen Fleming. Dhoni's knee injury is hindering his running between the wickets. Fleming's comments came after CSK suffered a narrow defeat against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday at the Chepauk Stadium. Here are further details.
He (Dhoni) is nursing a knee injury, says Fleming
Fleming said Dhoni has a knee injury and it can be seen in some of his movements. "He is nursing a knee injury, which you can see in some of his movement, which is hindering him somewhat," Fleming said after the game. "But still what you saw today is a great player for us. His fitness has always been very professional."